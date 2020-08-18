S&P index trades at a new all-time record high

S&P index cracks above the previous all-time high at 3393.52

The S&P index has just traded to a new all time record high price surpassing the February 19 high price at 3393.52. The price move has erased the -35% decline from the high from the Covid shut down. The low price extended to 2191.86 on March 23.





The S&P index is now up 5.03% on the year.











The NASDAQ index is also making a new all time high today. It is currently trading up 64 points or 0.58% at 11194.83. For the year the S&P is up nearly 25% (up 24.8% currently).







The Dow is lagging behind with a gain of 28 points or 0.10% at 27870.62. The Dow still remains negative on the year at -2.31%.





