S&P index trades back above the all-time high closing level. Nasdaq above its all time high close now

Technical Analysis

Author: Greg Michalowski | sp-index

All time high close comes in at 3386.15

The S&P index has just traded back above the all-time high closing level of 3386.15. 



Yesterday the high price reached the highest level since February 20 at 3387.89 before retreating to 3380.35.

The all-time intraday high reached 3393.52 on February 19. That was also the day of the highest close for the S&P index.

Meanwhile the NASDAQ index is also approaching its all-time high price at 11126.04. The all-time high close was at 11108.07. The current price is above that level.
For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose