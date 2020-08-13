S&P index trades back above the all-time high closing level. Nasdaq above its all time high close now





The all-time intraday high reached 3393.52 on February 19. That was also the day of the highest close for the S&P index.







For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus Meanwhile the NASDAQ index is also approaching its all-time high price at 11126.04. The all-time high close was at 11108.07. The current price is above that level.

Yesterday the high price reached the highest level since February 20 at 3387.89 before retreating to 3380.35.