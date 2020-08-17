S&P index tries to push to new all time high close/intraday high

Author: Greg Michalowski | sp

All time high close at 3386.15. All-time intraday high 3393.52

The S&P index is currently trading at 3385.23. The high price reached 3387.59. That high did trade above the all-time high closing level of 3386.15. Recall from last week the price did extend above that level on 2 separate occasions only to back off.  A close above would be a headline for the evening news and tomorrow's newspaper.  If the price get above 3393.52, then the index would have reached a new all-time intraday high.

For the NASDAQ index, it traded to all-time highs at 11134.274. We currently trade at 11132.30. The high close price was reached on August 6 at 11108.07. With the price currently above that level, should the gains remain, the NASDAQ would close at an all-time high.

