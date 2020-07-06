Stocks drift lower after NJ Covid headlines

Still hold solid gains.

The NY headlines seem to have given traders a reason to sell stocks modestly. The major indice still hold onto solid gains on the day but they are off the highs for the day. 

  • The Nasdaq was up 254 points at the high. It is now up 199 points
  • The S&P was up 52.58 points at the high. It is up 41 points currently
  • The Dow was up 469 points at the high. It is up 329 points currently.
Still up nicely, but off highs. 

