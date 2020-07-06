Stocks drift lower after NJ Covid headlines

Still hold solid gains.

The NY headlines seem to have given traders a reason to sell stocks modestly. The major indice still hold onto solid gains on the day but they are off the highs for the day.





The Nasdaq was up 254 points at the high. It is now up 199 points

The S&P was up 52.58 points at the high. It is up 41 points currently

The Dow was up 469 points at the high. It is up 329 points currently. Still up nicely, but off highs.







