Above the all-time closing high level



The S&P index is up 21.62 points or 0.7% the 3119.40



For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus The Dow 30 stocks are trading up 174.20 points or 0.68% at 26046.30.

the US stocks are extending their gains. The NASDAQ index is up 1% on the day at 10046.70 up 100 points or 1.01%. A close above 10020.35 would be an all time high close for the NASDAQ index. The intraday high price came in at 10086.89.