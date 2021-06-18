Stocks open and move lower at the start

Technical Analysis

Author: Greg Michalowski | nasdaq

Bullard comments spoke the market

The US stocks are open. Not only is it a quadruple witching hour today, but the Fed's Bullard comments has spooked the market further. Volatility and volumes tend to increase dramatically on option/futures settlement days.

Day snapshot of the market a couple minutes into the open is currently showing:
  • S&P index -35.72 points or -0.5% of 4186.14
  • NASDAQ index -101 points or -0.71% 14060
  • Dow industrial average -321 points or -0.95% at 33501.62.
In other markets:
  • Spot gold is up $1.57 or 0.09% 1775.07. That is off the low of $1773.18
  • Spot silver is up six cents or 0.26% at $25.97. That is off its low of $25.87
  • WTI crude oil futures are down seven cents or -0.10% at $70.97. The low price reached $70.16. The high price is up at $71.12
Iin the debt market, the two year yield is higher while the 10 and 30 year yields are lower:
  • two year 0.244%, +3.4 basis points
  • five year 0.912%, +3.1 basis points
  • 10 year 1.495%, -0.8 basis points
  • 30 year 2.063%, -2.9 basis points
In the forex, the USD is the leader as the strongest (and much higher than the NY opening levels).  The NZD and AUD remain the weakest.  

The forex market
