Stocks open and move lower at the start
Technical Analysis
Bullard comments spoke the marketThe US stocks are open. Not only is it a quadruple witching hour today, but the Fed's Bullard comments has spooked the market further. Volatility and volumes tend to increase dramatically on option/futures settlement days.
Day snapshot of the market a couple minutes into the open is currently showing:
- S&P index -35.72 points or -0.5% of 4186.14
- NASDAQ index -101 points or -0.71% 14060
- Dow industrial average -321 points or -0.95% at 33501.62.
In other markets:
- Spot gold is up $1.57 or 0.09% 1775.07. That is off the low of $1773.18
- Spot silver is up six cents or 0.26% at $25.97. That is off its low of $25.87
- WTI crude oil futures are down seven cents or -0.10% at $70.97. The low price reached $70.16. The high price is up at $71.12
Iin the debt market, the two year yield is higher while the 10 and 30 year yields are lower:
- two year 0.244%, +3.4 basis points
- five year 0.912%, +3.1 basis points
- 10 year 1.495%, -0.8 basis points
- 30 year 2.063%, -2.9 basis points
In the forex, the USD is the leader as the strongest (and much higher than the NY opening levels). The NZD and AUD remain the weakest.