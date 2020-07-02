Stocks retreating. Trading to new session lows but still higher on the day

Technical Analysis

Author: Greg Michalowski | sp

The NASDAQ index remains above its all-time high

US stocks have retreated off of their high levels that are trading at new intraday session lows.  The spike in the Florida coronavirus cases started the retreat off the highs. The NASDAQ as a just moved to a session low of 10222.90. But just barely

The NASDAQ index _remains above its all-time high

For the NASDAQ index it gapped to a new all-time session high to 10310.36. The old intraday high price reached 10221.85. The price remains above that level - . The low for the day has so far reached 10222.90. A move below the previous all-time intraday high could see further selling momentum.

