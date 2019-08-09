Stocks trading at lows. Spooked by Trump comments on China
Technical Analysis
Trump says the US/China September meeting may be cancelled
The US stocks are moving lower pushed down by comments from Pres. Trump that the September meeting with China may be cancelled.
The Nasdaq index has moved back below its 50 day MA at 7936.96 and tested its 100 day MA at 7936.96. The low just reached 7936.32 and are seeing a modest bounce to 7942 currently.
The S&P also fell below its 50 day MA at 2936.32 and back toward the 100 day MA at 2904.00. The price low reached 2908.53. We currently trade at 2912.90.