Stocks trading at lows. Spooked by Trump comments on China

Technical Analysis

Author: Greg Michalowski | stocks

Trump says the US/China September meeting may be cancelled

The US stocks are moving lower pushed down by comments from Pres. Trump that the September meeting with China may be cancelled.

The Nasdaq index has moved back below its 50 day MA at 7936.96 and tested its 100 day MA at 7936.96. The low just reached 7936.32 and are seeing a modest bounce to 7942 currently.

The S&P also fell below its 50 day MA at 2936.32 and back toward the 100 day MA at 2904.00. The price low reached 2908.53. We currently trade at 2912.90.  

The Nasdaq is back down testing the 100 day MA
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose