The AUD is the strongest and the USD is the weakest as NA traders enter for the day
Technical Analysis
The GBP goes on a wild ride
Looking at the ranges and changes, the obvious standouts are the GBP pairs as they tumbled and rose. The other pairs vs the USD are showing more modest changes with the low to high trading ranges of 54 pips or lower. The USDJPY is only trading with a 21 pip trading range and is only down -2 pips. The other pairs vs the USD are trading at low dollar levels to start the NY session. Jobless claims, personal income and personal spending along with PCE inflation measures, manufacturing PMI, construction spending and ISM data will also all be released today. The US jobs report will be released tomorrow.
In other markets:
- Spot gold is following the US dollar and is trading higher by $14.20 or 0.75% at $1899.78
- Spot silver is up $0.57 or 2.48% at $23.81
- WTI crude oil futures trading trading down by $0.74 or -1.84% $39.48
- The Dow Jones is up 245 points
- S&P index is up 31.45 points
- NASDAQ is up 160 points
- German DAX, +0.15%
- France's CAC, +0.89%
- UK's FTSE 100, 0.52%
- Spain's Ibex, +0.83%
- Italy's FTSE MIB, +0.8%
In the European debt market, the benchmark 10 year yields are mostly higher with Italy being the only exception. UK yields are up by 3.7%