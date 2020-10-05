The bond market is signaling that another round of US stimulus is coming

Technical Analysis

Author: Adam Button | bonds

30-year yields are nearing to highest since June

30-year yields are nearing to highest since June
US 30-year yields touched 1.58% today, edging above the mid-June and late-August highs.

This is mostly about a stimulus package that's going to approach $2 trillion dollars. It's not just the increased debt supply will come with that but the inflation impulse on spending of another $1200, greater unemployment benefits and small business bailouts.

Coupled with that are signals that Democrats are pulling ahead in election polls. A sweep of Congress would unleash further rounds of stimulus spending early in 2021.

For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose