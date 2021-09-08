The bond market is the key spot to watch on the week

10-year Treasury yields keeping steady near 1.37% so far on the day

There was a brief push above 1.38% overnight but ultimately, the daily resistance in the form of the double-top from the August highs kept any upside momentum in-check.









As such, that will once again be a key focus in the sessions ahead in case bond sellers start to make a play to go in search of a technical breakout in yields.





In turn, expect that to have more significant reverberations for other asset classes. For FX, that likely will translate to a firmer dollar with USD/JPY in particular one to watch.





Looking ahead later today, there is the 10-year note auction coming up and that will be a key risk event to take note of considering the technical predicament pointed out above.