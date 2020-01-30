The GBP is the strongest and the AUD is the weakest as NA traders enter for the day

USD mixed

As North American traders enter for the trading day, the GBP is the strongest after the Bank of England Rates unchanged in Gov. Carney's last meeting. The AUD and the NZD on the weakest as coronavirus fears increase the reported deaths have risen to 170 and the infected of to about 7900. The US dollars mixed with gains versus the riskier currencies like the CAD, NZD and AUD, and declines versus the GBP, CHF, JPY and EUR.















The price action is in the GBP pairs and they are near pound highs in the morning snapshot. Those pairs were lower on the day but race higher into and just after the decision. The USD pairs are trading at session lows.

In other markets as North American traders get the day going:



spot gold is trading up $3.80 or 0.25% at $1580.75



WTI crude oil futures are trading down $1.25 or -2.34% of $52.07 as coronavirus fears continue to weigh on global growth concerns



Dow -189 points

S&P index -26 points



NASDAQ index -70 points

in the European equity market, major indices are also trading sharply to the downside:

German DAX -1.2%



France CAC, -1.6%



UK's FTSE 100, -1.5%



Spain's Ibex, -0.9%



Italy's FTSE MIB, -1.5%

In the US debt market yields are lower by about 1 the 2 basis points:





In the European debt market, yields are mixed with UK yields higher after the Bank of England rate decision. Italian yields are also rebounding a little bit to the upside after a few days of sharp declines.





ForexLive

US stocks are set to open lower. Microsoft earnings beat expectations as did Tesla but Facebook shares are commanded pressure after disappointing numbers. The futures markets are implying: