The GBP is the strongest and the NZD is the weakest as NA traders enter for the day

The USD is mixed

As the North American traders enter for the day the GBP is the strongest while the NZD is the weakest. The USD is mixed. The mix is not really reacting to the surge in stocks as the "riskier currencies" like NZD and AUD that tend to rise in surging stocks are mostly lower. However, countries like NZ are free of coronavirus and even played a rugby game in front of 43,000 fans. There is hope sports fans. The Bank of Japan kept policy unchanged and said stimulus from bond buying would likely increase.















Spot gold is moving higher by $3.50 or 0.2% at $1728.58

WTI crude oil futures are also moving higher on increased hope for global recovery. The WT high July crude contract is up $0.86 or 2.3% at $37.98

In the premarket for the US stocks, the futures are implying a solid gain Dow is up 587 points

S&P is up 56 points

Nasdaq is up 167 points In the European equity markets the major indices are also trading to the upside with solid gains

German DAX, +3.5%

France's CAC, +2.85%



UK FTSE, +2.7%



Spain's Ibex, +3.2%



Italy's FTSE MIB, +3.7%

In the US debt market the yields are moving higher with the yield curve steepening with the 30 year the biggest mover. The 2 year is up about 1 basis point while the 30 years up about 6 basis points.



In the European debt market, the benchmark 10 year yields are mixed with investors pushing down the "riskier" country yields (Spain, Italy and Portugal), while pushing up Germany, UK and France yields.



A number of pairs vs the USD are trading within 17 pips of unchanged on the day with action above and below the unchanged line. The EURUSD is down -17 pips. The USDJPY is -1 pip and the NZDUSD is unchanged on the day. The JPY crosses are mixed in trading today. The EURGBP is trending lower as traders move into the GBP today.