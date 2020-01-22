The GBP is the strongest, while the CHF is the weakest as NA traders enter for the day

The USD is mixed

As the North American traders enter for the day, the GBP is the strongest, the CHF is the weakest. The USD is lower vs the GBP by -0.55% and marginally lower vs the NZD, CAD and AUD. The greenback is up the most vs the CHF (+0.23%). It is a little higher vs the JPY (despite stronger stocks - +0.08%) and unchanged vs the EUR. In the UK the employment report yesterday pushed the GBP highe,r and today there is more follow through buying. The chances for a UK rate cut next week has moved lower ( see report here ). There was a little hiatus from the coronavirus with China assuring they would be transparent. The number of deaths has risen to 9 from 6 yesterday.









The ranges and changes are showing mixed results, but the GBP price action continues to lead the way with the major GBP pairs trading near session highs (EURGBP is of course near its low/GBP higher).





In other markets:

In other markets:

Spot gold is trading down $2 or -0.13% at $1556.20



WTI crude oil futures are down $0.61 or -1.04% at $57.78







Dow industrial average +105.96 points



S&P index +11.96 points



NASDAQ index +55.37 points

in the European stock markets, the major indices are mixed:

German DAX, +0.11%



France's CAC, unchanged



UK FTSE 100, -0.28%



Spain's Ibex, -0.23%



Italy's FTSE MIB, -0.4%

In the US debt market, the yields are modestly changed and the yield curve is steady:

In the US debt market, the yields are modestly changed and the yield curve is steady:



In the European debt market the benchmark 10 year yields are mixWhat ed:





ForexLive

A snapshot of the premarket for the US stock markets is showing that the S&P and NASDAQ are voiced open record highs. The Dow industrial average is also trading higher.