The US stocks open with mixed results

Technical Analysis

Author: Greg Michalowski | sp

The FOMC rate decision waited

The US stocks are opening with mixed results. The NASDAQ is higher. The Dow is lower, and the S&P is near unchanged.

  • S&P index unchanged at 4246.87
  • NASDAQ index up 20 points or 0.14% 14093
  • Dow down 24 points or -0.07% of 34276.45
A look around the markets as US stock trading gets underway shows:
  • Spot gold is trading down $2.20 or -0.12% at $1856.90.
  • Spot silver is up $0.10 or 0.37% at $27.76.
  • WTI crude oil futures are up $0.12 or 0.15% $72.24. The DOA will release their inventory data at 10:30 AM. The private data showed a larger than expected drawdown of 8.54 million 
Crude oil inventory data
  • Bitcoin is trading down $639 or -1.6% at $39,313
In the US debt market, the yields are modestly changed from the closing levels yesterday:

US yields are lowerIn the forex, the NZD remains the strongest of the majors, while the CHF means the weakest. The USD is little changed overall from the start of the North American session.

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose