The US stocks open with mixed results
Technical Analysis
The FOMC rate decision waited
The US stocks are opening with mixed results. The NASDAQ is higher. The Dow is lower, and the S&P is near unchanged.
A look around the markets as US stock trading gets underway shows:
- S&P index unchanged at 4246.87
- NASDAQ index up 20 points or 0.14% 14093
- Dow down 24 points or -0.07% of 34276.45
- Spot gold is trading down $2.20 or -0.12% at $1856.90.
- Spot silver is up $0.10 or 0.37% at $27.76.
- WTI crude oil futures are up $0.12 or 0.15% $72.24. The DOA will release their inventory data at 10:30 AM. The private data showed a larger than expected drawdown of 8.54 million
- Bitcoin is trading down $639 or -1.6% at $39,313
In the forex, the NZD remains the strongest of the majors, while the CHF means the weakest. The USD is little changed overall from the start of the North American session.