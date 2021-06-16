The US stocks open with mixed results

The FOMC rate decision waited

The US stocks are opening with mixed results. The NASDAQ is higher. The Dow is lower, and the S&P is near unchanged.





S&P index unchanged at 4246.87



NASDAQ index up 20 points or 0.14% 14093



Dow down 24 points or -0.07% of 34276.45

Spot gold is trading down $2.20 or -0.12% at $1856.90.



Spot silver is up $0.10 or 0.37% at $27.76.



WTI crude oil futures are up $0.12 or 0.15% $72.24. The DOA will release their inventory data at 10:30 AM. The private data showed a larger than expected drawdown of 8.54 million



Bitcoin is trading down $639 or -1.6% at $39,313

In the US debt market, the yields are modestly changed from the closing levels yesterday: In the US debt market, the yields are modestly changed from the closing levels yesterday:





In the forex, the NZD remains the strongest of the majors, while the CHF means the weakest. The USD is little changed overall from the start of the North American session. In the forex, the NZD remains the strongest of the majors, while the CHF means the weakest. The USD is little changed overall from the start of the North American session.





A look around the markets as US stock trading gets underway shows: