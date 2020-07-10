The USDCAD trades between technical levels after the better jobs data

Looking at the hourly chart, the low price in the early Asian session found support buyers against its 200 hour moving average (green line). That moving average currently comes in at 1.35717. Just below that is the 100 hour moving average at 1.35612. Yesterday the price moved back above the moving average line with upside momentum on the break.





On the topside, the high price today in the early European session stalled near the 61.8% retracement 1.36292. It was also near the swing area defined by recent highs and lows going back to June 26 between 1.3623 and that 61.8% retracement level.



