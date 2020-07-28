WTI crude oil futures settle at $41.04

Down -$0.56 or -1.35%



The price of WTI crude oil futures is still having trouble moving to the upside. The price is settling down $0.56 or -1.34%. The high for the day reached $41.93. The low extended to $40.85.









Technically, the price once again try to extend above its 50% retracement of the 2020 trading range. That level comes in $41.71 the last 5 of 6 trading days has traded at some point above and below the 50% retracement level, with little in the way of upward momentum. If the price is to go higher it needs to get and stay above the 50% retracement level.

