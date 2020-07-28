WTI crude oil futures settle at $41.04

Technical Analysis

Author: Greg Michalowski | crude-oil-futures

Down -$0.56 or -1.35%

The price of WTI crude oil futures is still having trouble moving to the upside.  The price is settling down $0.56 or -1.34%. The high for the day reached $41.93. The low extended to $40.85.

WTI crude oil futures continues to hang around its 50% retracement level
Technically, the price once again try to extend above its 50% retracement of the 2020 trading range. That level comes in $41.71 the last 5 of 6 trading days has traded at some point above and below the 50% retracement level, with little in the way of upward momentum. If the price is to go higher it needs to get and stay above the 50% retracement level.

For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose