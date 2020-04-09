The WTI crude oil moves to a new session highs

Technical Analysis

Author: Greg Michalowski | crude-oil

OPEC headlines give price a boost

The price of WTI crude oil futures have moved higher after headlines that Russia and Saudi Arabia production cuts are progressing. The number thrown out is up to a 20 million barrel cut which is higher than expectations (but would take cooperation from the US as well).

The price just scooted up to a new session high at of $28.36. The 50% retracement of the move down from the March 11 high (the post gap lower) comes in at $27.90.   The 50% level was broken back on April 3 and again on April 6 only to rotate back below. The high corrective price from April 3 reached $29.13. That remains a topside target.

Price action is volatile. The current price trades right around the $27.90 but again, price action is volatile.

Needless to say, there is room to roam after the sharp fall. Looking at the daily chart below, the 38.2% retracement of the move down from the February swing high at $54.50 comes in at $32.73. That is just the minimum correction of the last trend leg down (which includes the gap from the $41 level down to the $36.35 swing corrective high) IF the buyers are to take some control back from the sellers.  Failure to reach that level and the sellers - in the big picture - are still in full control.

Crude oil on the daily

