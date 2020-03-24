US crude oil futures settle at $24.01

Up $0.65 or 2.78%

The US crude oil futures are settling at $24.01. That is up $0.65 or 2.78%.



The high for the day was up at $25.16. The low for the day fell to $23.09.





Looking at the hourly chart below, the pair traded above and below the 100 bar MA at $23.75. The price settled above that level tilting the bias a little more to the upside. Stay above is giving the buyers a victory. Move below, and the bias tilts back to the downside.





If the price is to go higher, getting above the topside trend line at $24.86 is the next target (and moving higher). Above that is the 200 hour MA. The price of crude oil has not traded above the 200 hour MA since February 24th.



