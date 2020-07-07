US major indices close lower across the board. S&P and NASDAQ break winning streak
Technical Analysis
5 day winning streak is overThe US major indices are closing lower across the board. The declines are led by the Dow industrial average. However the S&P index and NASDAQ index also fell smartly.
- The Dow industrial average did not trade positive on the day.
- The NASDAQ index traded up over 85 points. The index is ending down around -90 points.
- S&P index and NASDAQ index snapped a five-day winning streak
- Major indices closed near session lows
The final numbers are showing
- S&P index -34.4 points or -1.08% at 3145.32
- NASDAQ index -89.759 points or -0.86% at 10343.85
- Dow industrial average -396.85 points or -1.51% at 25890.18
Some of the biggest losers today include:
- United Airlines, -7.47% (ironically a 747)
- lift -6.83%
- Delta Air Lines -4.99%
- Boeing -4.78%
- under armor, -4.44%
- Wells Fargo -4.0%
- Goldman Sachs -3.89%
- Southwest Airlines -3.73%
- American Express -3.70%
- micron -3.55%
- PNC financial, -3.55%
Winners today included:
- Walmart, +6.79%
- square, +5.57%
- Phillip Morris, +3.31%
- Twitter, +1.98%
- chewy +1.85%
- Costco, +1.54%
- Fed express, +1.5%
- Tesla, +1.32%
- General Mills, +1.25%
- Uber, +0.98%
- Procter & Gamble, +0.44%
- Bristol-Myers Squibb's, +0.18%