US major indices close lower across the board. S&P and NASDAQ break winning streak

5 day winning streak is over

The Dow industrial average did not trade positive on the day.

The NASDAQ index traded up over 85 points. The index is ending down around -90 points.

Major indices closed near session lows

The final numbers are showing

S&P index -34.4 points or -1.08% at 3145.32



NASDAQ index -89.759 points or -0.86% at 10343.85



Dow industrial average -396.85 points or -1.51% at 25890.18



Some of the biggest losers today include:

United Airlines, -7.47% (ironically a 747)



lift -6.83%



Delta Air Lines -4.99%



Boeing -4.78%



under armor, -4.44%



Wells Fargo -4.0%



Goldman Sachs -3.89%



Southwest Airlines -3.73%



American Express -3.70%



micron -3.55%



PNC financial, -3.55%

Winners today included:

Walmart, +6.79%



square, +5.57%



Phillip Morris, +3.31%



Twitter, +1.98%



chewy +1.85%



Costco, +1.54%



Fed express, +1.5%



Tesla, +1.32%



General Mills, +1.25%



Uber, +0.98%



Procter & Gamble, +0.44%



Bristol-Myers Squibb's, +0.18%

