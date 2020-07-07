US major indices close lower across the board. S&P and NASDAQ break winning streak

5 day winning streak is over

The US major indices are closing lower across the board. The declines are led by the Dow industrial average. However the S&P index and NASDAQ index also fell smartly. 
  • The Dow industrial average did not trade positive on the day. 
  • The NASDAQ index traded up over 85 points. The index is ending down around -90 points.
  • S&P index and NASDAQ index snapped a five-day winning streak
  • Major indices closed near session lows
The final numbers are showing
  • S&P index -34.4 points or -1.08% at 3145.32
  • NASDAQ index -89.759 points or -0.86% at 10343.85
  • Dow industrial average -396.85 points or -1.51% at 25890.18

5 day winning streak is over_ Some of the biggest losers today include:
  • United Airlines, -7.47% (ironically a 747)
  • lift -6.83%
  • Delta Air Lines -4.99%
  • Boeing -4.78%
  • under armor, -4.44%
  • Wells Fargo -4.0%
  • Goldman Sachs -3.89%
  • Southwest Airlines -3.73%
  • American Express -3.70%
  • micron -3.55%
  • PNC financial, -3.55%
Winners today included:
  • Walmart, +6.79%
  • square, +5.57%
  • Phillip Morris, +3.31%
  • Twitter, +1.98%
  • chewy +1.85%
  • Costco, +1.54%
  • Fed express, +1.5%
  • Tesla, +1.32%
  • General Mills, +1.25%
  • Uber, +0.98%
  • Procter & Gamble, +0.44%
  • Bristol-Myers Squibb's, +0.18%
