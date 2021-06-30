US major indices open mixed

The NASDAQ is on pace for its seven monthly gain in eight months

The Dow industrial average is on pace to post a June loss

the S&P index is on track for its fifth straight monthly gain

A snapshot of the major indices currently shows:





Dow industrial average up 18.64 points or +0.05% at 34310.93

S&P index -2.83 points or -0.07% at 4288.97

NASDAQ index -44.6 points or -0.31% at 14483.70



In the European equity markets, the major indices are trading lower with the Spain's ibex down -1% leading the way. The German Dax is down -0.91% while the UK's FTSE 100 is down -0.47%









In the US debt market, yields are lower with the 2-10 year spread coming in two 120.3 basis points from 122.8 basis points at the close yesterday.







