US major indices open mixed

Author: Greg Michalowski | dow

S&P trying to extend win streak to five days

The US major indices are opening mixed. It is month and so there can be some extra volatility today. It is also the end of the first half of 2021

  • The NASDAQ is on pace for its seven monthly gain in eight months
  • The Dow industrial average is on pace to post a June loss
  • the S&P index is on track for its fifth straight monthly gain
A snapshot of the major indices currently shows:

  • Dow industrial average up 18.64 points or +0.05% at 34310.93
  • S&P index -2.83 points or -0.07% at 4288.97
  • NASDAQ index -44.6 points or -0.31% at 14483.70
In the European equity markets, the major indices are trading lower with the Spain's ibex down -1% leading the way. The German Dax is down -0.91% while the UK's FTSE 100 is down -0.47%

European stock markets are lower
In the US debt market, yields are lower with the 2-10 year spread coming in two 120.3 basis points from 122.8 basis points at the close yesterday. 

US yields are lower
