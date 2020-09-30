US major indices trade higher in early trading

Dow leads the way today

The major US stock indices are trading higher in early trading with the Dow leading the way in the first few minutes. The major indices erased premarket declines after the presidential debate last night.





The snapshot of the market 7 minutes into the opening is currently showing:

S&P index up 13.9 points or 0.42% at 3349.51



NASDAQ index up 27.29 points or 0.25% at 11112



Dow industrial average up 191 points or 0.71% at 27643



spot gold is trading down $8 or -0.42% $1889.35



spot silver is trading down $0.32 or -1.33% at $23.86



WTI crude oil futures are trading up $0.09 or 0.25% $39.39

US treasury yields are higher with 2 year up 0.2 basis points. The 30 year is up 2.7 basis points



In other markets, a snapshot currently shows: