US PPI final demand for June -0.2% MoM vs 0.4% estimate

Prior month

ex food and energy MoM -0.3% vs. +0.1% estimate



ex food and energy, trade +0.3 vs. +0.1 estimate

final demand year on year -0.8% vs. -0.2% estimate



ex food and energy year on year plus 0.1% vs. +0.4% estimate

ex food, energy, trade -0.1% vs. -0.2% estimate



Lower pipeline inflation underscores the need for the Fed to remain on hold for a long time. Remember, before coronavirus the Fed was desperately trying to get inflation back up to the 2% target. The threat is that inflation will remain even lower over the foreseeable future.