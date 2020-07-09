US stocks are open. NASDAQ leads the way. Dow trades above and below unchanged

Greg Michalowski

The S&P modestly higher

The major indices closed near their session highs yesterday. For the S&P and NASDAQ index they have risen 6 the last 7 trading days. Both of those indices are trading higher at the open

A snapshot of the major indices currently shows:
  • S&P index up 6.94 points or 0.22% at 3176.88
  • NASDAQ index up 84 points or 0.8% at 10576.59
  • Dow industrial average is trading above and below unchanged. It is currently trading down -13.51 points or -0.05% at 26053.73
in the US debt market, yields are marginally lower:
  • 2 year 0.158%, unchanged
  • 5 year 0.292%, -0.7 basis points
  • 10 year 0.619%, -1.4 basis points
  • 30 year 1.385%, -1.5 basis points
the US treasury will auction off $19 billion of 30 year bonds at 1 PM today.
In other markets:
  • spot gold is continuing a positive run. It is currently up $4.10 or 0.23% at $1813
  • WTI crude oil futures are trading down $0.36 or -0.88% at $40.54. The trading range for the always contract is only around $0.50 today


