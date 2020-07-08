US stocks back in the black. European shares end mostly lower on the day

Technical Analysis

Author: Greg Michalowski

The fall in US stocks stabilizes.

With the press conference from VP Pence more up beat on states like Arizona and Florida has helped to push stocks back in the black. The S&P index is currently up 0.15%.  The dow is up 0.03%. The NASDAQ remained a positive although the low percentage got down to +0.07%. The index is currently up 0.75%.

In Europe today, the major indices closed mostly lower with the exception being Portugal with a gain of 0.54%. The declines were led by Spain which fell -1.62%. The final numbers are showing:

  • German DAX, -0.97%
  • France's CAC, -1.24%
  • UK's FTSE 100, -0.55%
  • Spain's Ibex, -1.62%
  • Italy's FTSE MIB, -0.57%
  • Portugal's PSI 20, +0.54%
