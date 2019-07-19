US stocks go out at the session lows

Nasdaq leads the way lower

The major US stock indices are going out near/at session lows. The S&P index is disappointed that it could not remain above the 3000 level. The Dow was up 120 points at the highs.





Below are the closing levels (or close enough):

The S&P index 12-18.49 points or -0.62% 2976.62. The high reached 3006.02. The low for the day was just above the closing level at 2975.86

The Nasdaq index fell -60.754 points or -0.74% at 8146.48. The high reached 8245.77. The low extended to 8144.625. The index was up 39 points at its session highs.

The Dow fell --68.56 points or -0.25% at 27154.41. The high reached 27342.96. The low extended to 27145.78. Below are the % high, % low and % change for the North American and European indices today:



For the week, the major indices made new all time highs earlier in the week, but gave up those gains and closed lower on the week: