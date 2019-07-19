US stocks go out at the session lows
Technical Analysis
Nasdaq leads the way lower
The major US stock indices are going out near/at session lows. The S&P index is disappointed that it could not remain above the 3000 level. The Dow was up 120 points at the highs.
Below are the closing levels (or close enough):
- The S&P index 12-18.49 points or -0.62% 2976.62. The high reached 3006.02. The low for the day was just above the closing level at 2975.86
- The Nasdaq index fell -60.754 points or -0.74% at 8146.48. The high reached 8245.77. The low extended to 8144.625. The index was up 39 points at its session highs.
- The Dow fell --68.56 points or -0.25% at 27154.41. The high reached 27342.96. The low extended to 27145.78.
Below are the % high, % low and % change for the North American and European indices today:
For the week, the major indices made new all time highs earlier in the week, but gave up those gains and closed lower on the week:
- The S&P fell -1.23%
- The NASDAQ composite index fell -1.18%
- The Dow industrial average fell -0.65%