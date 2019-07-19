US stocks go out at the session lows

Technical Analysis

Author: Greg Michalowski | sp-nasdaq

Nasdaq leads the way lower 

The major US stock indices are going out near/at session lows.  The S&P index is disappointed that it could not remain above the 3000 level. The Dow was up 120 points at the highs.  

Below are the closing levels (or close enough):
  • The S&P index 12-18.49 points or -0.62% 2976.62. The high reached 3006.02. The low for the day was just above the closing level at 2975.86
  • The Nasdaq index fell -60.754 points or -0.74% at 8146.48. The high reached 8245.77. The low extended to 8144.625.  The index was up 39 points at its session highs. 
  • The Dow fell --68.56 points or -0.25% at 27154.41. The high reached 27342.96. The low extended to 27145.78.
Below are the % high, % low and % change for the North American and European indices today:

percentage changes of the high, low, change for the major stock indices today
For the week, the major indices made new all time highs earlier in the week, but gave up those gains and closed lower on the week:
  • The S&P fell -1.23%
  • The NASDAQ composite index fell -1.18%
  • The Dow industrial average fell -0.65%

ForexLive
