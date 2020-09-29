US stocks little changed in early trading

Technical Analysis

Author: Greg Michalowski | sp

Dow down

The US stocks are trading little changed in early NY trading:
  • S&P is trading unchanged at 3351.06
  • Nasdaq is up 10.45 points or +0.10% at 11129.51
  • Dow is down -46 points or -0.17% at 27537
In other markets,
  • Spot gold is up $5.60 or 0.30% at $1887.80
  • Spot silver is up $0.29 or 1.25% at $23.97
  • WTI crude oil is back below $40 at $39.93 (down -$0.67).
In the US debt market:
  • 2 year 0.127%, up 0.2 bp
  • 5 year 0.253% down -0.4 bps
  • 10 year 0.649%, -0.3 bps
  • 30 year 1.411%, -0.4 bps
For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose