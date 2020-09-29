US stocks little changed in early trading
Technical Analysis
Dow down
The US stocks are trading little changed in early NY trading:
In other markets,
- S&P is trading unchanged at 3351.06
- Nasdaq is up 10.45 points or +0.10% at 11129.51
- Dow is down -46 points or -0.17% at 27537
- Spot gold is up $5.60 or 0.30% at $1887.80
- Spot silver is up $0.29 or 1.25% at $23.97
- WTI crude oil is back below $40 at $39.93 (down -$0.67).
In the US debt market:
- 2 year 0.127%, up 0.2 bp
- 5 year 0.253% down -0.4 bps
- 10 year 0.649%, -0.3 bps
- 30 year 1.411%, -0.4 bps