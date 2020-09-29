US stocks little changed in early trading

Dow down

The US stocks are trading little changed in early NY trading:

S&P is trading unchanged at 3351.06

Nasdaq is up 10.45 points or +0.10% at 11129.51

Dow is down -46 points or -0.17% at 27537

Spot gold is up $5.60 or 0.30% at $1887.80

Spot silver is up $0.29 or 1.25% at $23.97

WTI crude oil is back below $40 at $39.93 (down -$0.67). In the US debt market: 2 year 0.127%, up 0.2 bp

5 year 0.253% down -0.4 bps

10 year 0.649%, -0.3 bps

30 year 1.411%, -0.4 bps For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus

In other markets,