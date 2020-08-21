US stocks look to open near unchanged levels

Modest changes seen at the opening





In other markets:

spot gold is trading down $7.20 or -0.37% at $1939.98



spot silver is down $0.54 -1.99% at $26.70



WTI crude oil futures are trading down $0.84 or -1.96% at $41.98

In the US treasury market yields are lower but off the days lowest levels:



In the forex, the USD remains lower but off the lowest levels.



The premarket for US stocks has been up and down. At the start of the North American session, futures moved to the downside. They have since started to move back to the upside and are trading marginally higher around the unchange level.