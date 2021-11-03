US stocks moved to new highs as Powell press conference continues

NASDAQ up over 100 points or 0.7%

The major US stock indices of moved to a new highs with the NASDAQ index leading the way to the upside as Powell signals is still not in a hurry to raise interest rates.
  • Dow industrial average is up 30 points or 0.09% at 36084
  • S&P is up 18.5 points or 0.4% at 4649.30
  • NASDAQ index is up 114 points or 0.73% at 15763.94
The major indices are all trading at new all-time highs.

US yields remain higher on the day, but off their highest levels

US yields are higher
