US stocks open higher. Nasdaq and S&P working on second consecutive day gain

A snapshot of the market eight minutes into the open is currently showing:

Dow industrial average up 302.41 points or 0.88% at 34680.23



S&P index up 36.44 points or 0.84% at 4400.23



NASDAQ index up 142.76 points or 0.98% at 14714.40

in other markets as US stock trading gets underway:

Spot gold is trading up to dollars and $0.23 or 0.12% at $1794.80. The precious metal remains below the $1800 level



Spot silver is up $0.18 or 0.79% $23.25



WTI crude oil futures are trading at $81 that's up $0.56 on the day

Bitcoin is near unchanged of $57,471 (up about $100)

A snapshot of the US debt market is mixed results. The 30 year is up 0.3 basis points while the 10 year is down -1.2 basis points. The 2 and 5 year yields are lower as well.





In the forex, the order of strongest to the weakest looking at the snapshot of the forex market, the order of strongest to the weakest remains the same as at the start of US trading. The USD has seen some buying however from starting levels, but remains mostly lower on the day (with most declines vs the NZD, AUD and CAD).





The major US stock indices are opening higher. Both the NASDAQ and S&P are working on their second consecutive day gain after 3 down. The Dow industrial average is looking to snap its four day decline today.