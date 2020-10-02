US stocks open lower but off premarket implied levels
Technical Analysis
NASDAQ down about -1.8%. Dow down about -1.25%The major US stock indices are opening lower with the NASDAQ leading the way.
The current snapshot is showing:
- S&P index -47 points or -1.4% 3333.79
- NASDAQ index -197 points or -1.73% at 11130
- Dow -321 points or -1.16% at 27 500
The levels are off the premarket implied levels from the futures. That's the good news.
In other markets:
- Spot gold is trading down -2 out dollars and $0.50 or -0.13% $1903.80
- spot gold is trading up $0.13 or 0.57% $23.91
- WTI crude oil futures are trading down $-2.04 or -5.24% at $36.70. That is just off the lows of $36.63
In the US debt market, yields are near unchanged and off the lowest levels:
- 2 year 0.127%, unchanged. Low yield 0.117%
- 5 year 0.268%, -0.3 basis points. Low yield 0.253%
- 10 year 0.674%, -0.3 basis points. Low yield 0.651%
- 30 year 1.457%, +0.2 basis points. Low yield 1.4226%