US stocks open lower but off premarket implied levels

The current snapshot is showing:

S&P index -47 points or -1.4% 3333.79



NASDAQ index -197 points or -1.73% at 11130



Dow -321 points or -1.16% at 27 500

The levels are off the premarket implied levels from the futures. That's the good news.







In other markets:



Spot gold is trading down -2 out dollars and $0.50 or -0.13% $1903.80

spot gold is trading up $0.13 or 0.57% $23.91



WTI crude oil futures are trading down $-2.04 or -5.24% at $36.70. That is just off the lows of $36.63

In the US debt market, yields are near unchanged and off the lowest levels:

