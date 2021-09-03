US stocks open marginally lower as traders digest the US jobs report

Dow down the most

The major US stock indices are opening marginally lower as traders digest the US jobs report. A snapshot of the market currently shows:

Dow -64 points or -0.18% at 35378



S&P -7.3 points or -0.16% at 4529.76



NASDAQ -22 points or -0.14% at 15309.49



Spot gold is up $15.65 or 0.80% at $1824.90.



Spot silver is up $0.57 or 2.4% at $24.47



WTI crude oil futures are down $0.11 or -0.17% at $69.88



Bitcoin is trading above 50,000 and $50,785.90

US yields have moved higher after initially falling on the jobs report. The benchmark 10 year yield is trading at 1.321%, up 2.7 basis point. The low yield reach 1.267%.











Looking at the forex market, the AUD is the strongest and the USD has moved to the weakest of the majors.











the snapshot of other markets as US stock trading gets underway: