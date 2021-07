S&P it's a record high at the open. Dow industrial average leads the way





Dow industrial average up 100 points or 0.29% at 34600



S&P index up 9.31 points or 0.22% at 4306



NASDAQ index is down -3 points or -0.03% at 14500

Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.

The US stocks are opening mixed. The NASDAQ is trading marginally lower. The S&P is trading at a new record high. The Dow industrial average is leading the way. A snapshot of the market currently shows