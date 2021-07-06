US stocks open mixed with the Dow lower, the S&P near unchanged and the NASDAQ higher

S&P on a seven day up trend with seven new all-time highs made in succession.

The US stocks are opening mixed with the Dow lower, the S&P near unchanged and the NASDAQ higher.





The S&P index is on a seven day up trend. Those seven days had led to all-time highs on each of the days.





The NASDAQ index has closed at new all-time highs for two consecutive days.





The Dow industrial average reached a new all-time high on Friday for the first time since May.







A snapshot of the market currently shows:



Dow industrial average -66.69 points or -0.19% at 34719.67



S&P index unchanged at 4352.34



NASDAQ index +40.06 points or 0.27% at 14679.38







Spot gold is trading up $18.52 or 1.03% at $1809.70.



Spot silver is up $0.13 or 0.51% $26.56



Crude oil is trading at $74.78 after reaching a new high price going back to 2014 at $76.98 (breaking above the 2018 high of $76.88).



The price of bitcoin is trading at $34,238.71.

In the US debt market,:

2 year, it 0.237%, unchanged



5 year 0.846%, -0.2 basis point



10 year 1.403%, -0.3 basis points



30 year 2.013%, -0.4 basis points.

In the forex market, the NZD remains the strongest of the majors, while the CAD as added to its declines in the early North American session. The USD is mixed with gains vs the EUR, GBP, CHF, CAD, and declines vs the JPY, AUD and NZD.

In other markets: