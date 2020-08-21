US stocks open mixed. NASDAQ up modestly. S&P and Dow down modestly

Technical Analysis

Author: Greg Michalowski | dow

Major indices are mixed this week 

The major US indices are opening with mixed results. A snapshot of the markets shows:
  • S&P index -1.93 points or -0.06% at 3383.58
  • NASDAQ index up 5 points or 0.04% 11270
  • Dow industrial average -21.6 points or -0.08% 27718.13
For the week, the major indices are also mixed with the NASDAQ leading the way:
  • Dow industrial average -0.6%
  • S&P index +0.3%
  • NASDAQ index +2.0%
Looking ahead, the  preliminary Markit PMI data will be released at 9:45 AM ET:
  • manufacturing PMI 52.0 vs. 50.9 last month
  • services 51.0 vs. 50.0 last month
  • composite last month came in at 50.3
At 10 AM existing home sales for the US will be released with estimates for 5.41 million annualized units vs. 4.72 million last month.

EU consumer confidence for August is expected to come in at -15.0. That is unchanged from the preliminary report. That number will also be released at 10 AM
For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose