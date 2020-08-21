US stocks open mixed. NASDAQ up modestly. S&P and Dow down modestly
Major indices are mixed this week
The major US indices are opening with mixed results. A snapshot of the markets shows:
- S&P index -1.93 points or -0.06% at 3383.58
- NASDAQ index up 5 points or 0.04% 11270
- Dow industrial average -21.6 points or -0.08% 27718.13
For the week, the major indices are also mixed with the NASDAQ leading the way:
Looking ahead, the preliminary Markit PMI data will be released at 9:45 AM ET:
- Dow industrial average -0.6%
- S&P index +0.3%
- NASDAQ index +2.0%
- manufacturing PMI 52.0 vs. 50.9 last month
- services 51.0 vs. 50.0 last month
- composite last month came in at 50.3
At 10 AM existing home sales for the US will be released with estimates for 5.41 million annualized units vs. 4.72 million last month.
EU consumer confidence for August is expected to come in at -15.0. That is unchanged from the preliminary report. That number will also be released at 10 AM