US stocks open near unchanged levels from yesterday
Technical Analysis
Major indices mixed around unchanged levelsthe major indices have opened and the early trading shows modestly lower levels around the closing levels from yesterday.
- S&P index is trading -1.5 points or -0.05% at 3255.74
- NASDAQ index is up 9.58 points or 0.09% at 10689.94
- Dow industrial average is down -41 points or -0.15% at 26799.22
After the close Tesla, Microsoft, and Chipotle will be the major earnings releases announced.
Yesterday the NASDAQ fell while the S&P and Dow industrial average moved higher. The Dow has been up for 2 consecutive days. The S&P index close at the highest level since February 21 and has been up for 3 consecutive days. The NASDAQ index 2 day win streak was broken yesterday.