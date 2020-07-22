US stocks open near unchanged levels from yesterday

S&P index is trading -1.5 points or -0.05% at 3255.74



NASDAQ index is up 9.58 points or 0.09% at 10689.94



Dow industrial average is down -41 points or -0.15% at 26799.22



After the close Tesla, Microsoft, and Chipotle will be the major earnings releases announced.







Yesterday the NASDAQ fell while the S&P and Dow industrial average moved higher. The Dow has been up for 2 consecutive days. The S&P index close at the highest level since February 21 and has been up for 3 consecutive days. The NASDAQ index 2 day win streak was broken yesterday.

