US stocks open sharply higher
Major indices solidly higher
The US major stock indices are opening with solid gains.
A few minutes into the opening the major indices are showing:
- S&P index up 42 points or 1.37% at 3172.79
- Nasdaq index is up 158.21 points or 1.55%
- Dow is up 347.63 points or 1.35% at 26174.95.
The S&P is getting close to the closing level from 2019. The index is currently down -1.77% The index closed at 3230.78 on December 31. The June high reached just above that level at 3233.13 before backing off.