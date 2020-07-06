US stocks open sharply higher

The US major stock indices are opening with solid gains.

A few minutes into the opening the major indices are showing:

S&P index up 42 points or 1.37% at 3172.79

Nasdaq index is up 158.21 points or 1.55%

Dow is up 347.63 points or 1.35% at 26174.95.

The S&P is getting close to the closing level from 2019. The index is currently down -1.77% The index closed at 3230.78 on December 31. The June high reached just above that level at 3233.13 before backing off.