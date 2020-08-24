US stocks open with strong gains on vaccine hopes

Technical Analysis

Author: Greg Michalowski | sp

S&P and NASDAQ trade to a new record highs

The major stock indices are opening up with strong gains and in the process the S&P and NASDAQ have moved to new record highs. Hopes for a vaccine are propelling the stock indices higher. The NASDAQ is leading the charge with a gain above 1%. 

The snapshot of the markets four minutes into the opening are showing:
  • S&P index up 25.19 points or 0.74% at 3422.35. The new all-time high comes in at 3426.00
  • NASDAQ index is up 129.53 points or 1.15% at 11441.32. The all time new high price is at 11453.32
  • the Dow industrial average is up 177.52 points or 0.64% at 28107.85.. The Dow still remains about 1.5% away from its end of year closing level.
In other markets,
  • spot gold has given up most of its $19 gain seen near the beginning of the North American session. It currently trades up about $2.21 or 0.11% $1942.50
  • spot silver is also given up earlier gains and trades up about $0.01 at $26.80
  • WTI crude oil futures are up $0.11 or 0.26% of $42.45
In the US debt market the yields remain mixed with modest gains or losses in yields

  • 2 year 0.145%, +0.2 basis points
  • 5 year 0.266%, +0.2 basis points
  • 10 year 0.626%, -0.1 basis point
  • 30 year 1.334%, -0.6 basis points
For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose