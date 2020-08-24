US stocks open with strong gains on vaccine hopes

S&P and NASDAQ trade to a new record highs





The snapshot of the markets four minutes into the opening are showing:

S&P index up 25.19 points or 0.74% at 3422.35. The new all-time high comes in at 3426.00



NASDAQ index is up 129.53 points or 1.15% at 11441.32. The all time new high price is at 11453.32



the Dow industrial average is up 177.52 points or 0.64% at 28107.85.. The Dow still remains about 1.5% away from its end of year closing level.

In other markets,

spot gold has given up most of its $19 gain seen near the beginning of the North American session. It currently trades up about $2.21 or 0.11% $1942.50



spot silver is also given up earlier gains and trades up about $0.01 at $26.80



WTI crude oil futures are up $0.11 or 0.26% of $42.45

In the US debt market the yields remain mixed with modest gains or losses in yields



2 year 0.145%, +0.2 basis points



5 year 0.266%, +0.2 basis points



10 year 0.626%, -0.1 basis point



30 year 1.334%, -0.6 basis points

