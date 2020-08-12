US stocks rebound. S&P and Dow up 8 of the last 9 days.
Technical Analysis
Nasdaq looks to snap 3 day losing streak
The major US indices are trading higher after the Dow and S&P snap that there 8 day winning streak yesterday. The NASDAQ index had been down for 3 consecutive days. New streaks higher for all are the hope.
The NASDAQ index is a leading the way with gains of near 1.2%.
A snapshot of the major indices currently shows:
- S&P index up 32.1 points or 0.97% at 3365.77
- NASDAQ index up 126 points or 1.17% 10910
- Dow up 267 points or 0.96% at 27948