US stocks rebound. S&P and Dow up 8 of the last 9 days.

Nasdaq looks to snap 3 day losing streak

The major US indices are trading higher after the Dow and S&P snap that there 8 day winning streak yesterday. The NASDAQ index had been down for 3 consecutive days. New streaks higher for all are the hope.  

The NASDAQ index is a leading the way with gains of near 1.2%.

A snapshot of the major indices currently shows:
  • S&P index up 32.1 points or 0.97% at 3365.77
  • NASDAQ index up 126 points or 1.17% 10910
  • Dow up 267 points or 0.96% at 27948

