US stocks reverse course.

The S&P reach day high of 4485.68 shortly after the opening and has since moved down to a low for the day at 4449.80. The current price is trading at 4453.55 that's down -15 points or -0.34%. Technically, the S&P index fell open above its 200 hour moving average at 4473.20, but has since moved below that level. It would take a move back above the 200 hour moving average to negate some of the bearish bias seen recently. It's 38.2% retracement of the move up from the August 19 low comes in at 4426.39. That is the next key target technically





For the NASDAQ index, it reached a high of 15181.19 and it too reversed lower. It is currently trading at 15075 down 29 points or -0.19%. The low price just reached 15064.04 in volatile trading. Technically, the 38.2% retracement of the move up from the August 19 low comes in at 15028.97. That retracement level held support in trading yesterday. A move below would target the 200 hour moving average at 14985.03.



