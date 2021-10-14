US stocks roar ahead. S&P has its strongest day in seven months

The final numbers are showing:

Dow industrial average rose 534.73 points or 1.56% at 34,912.56



S&P index rose 74.46 points or 1.71% at 4438.25



NASDAQ index rose 251.8 points or 1.73% at 14823.44



Looking at the hourly chart of the NASDAQ index, it is closing just below its 200 hour moving average at 14832.61. In the new trading day moving above that level would be more bullish.









The S&P index today close will above its 200 hour moving average of 4413.70.