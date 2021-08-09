US stocks open the week with mixed results

Author: Greg Michalowski

S&P and Dow closed at record levels on Friday

The US major stock indices are opening the week with mixed results. The Dow is lower. The S&P is near unchanged and the NASDAQ is up marginally.

A snapshot of the major indices currently shows
  • Dow Jones -45 points or -0.13% at 35163
  • S&P index unchanged at 4436
  • NASDAQ index up 28 points or 0.16% at 14863
In other markets as stock trading gets underway:
  • Spot gold $-17.70 or -1.0% $1744.84.
  • Spot silver is down $0.48 or -2.0% at $23.82
  • WTI crude oil futures are down $1.76 or -2.58% $66.22
  • the price of bitcoin is trading at $45,880 that's up nearly $2000 or 4.64%

