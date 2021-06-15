US stocks trade to new session lows

Technical Analysis

Author: Greg Michalowski | sp

S&P and NASDAQ rotate lower after closing at all-time highs yesterday

The US stock indices are tilting to new session lows. Recall yesterday, both the S&P index and NASDAQ index closed at record highs. The S&P index reached a new intraday high at 4257.16 today.

A snapshot currently shows:
  • S&P index -8.66 points or -0.20% at 4246.70. The low reach 4245.27
  • NASDAQ index -73.4 points or -0.52% at 14100.40. The low reached 14098.65
  • Dow industrial average is down 132 points or -0.38% at 34262. It's low price reached 34246.41
US rates are moving higher with the 10 year now up 0.8 basis points and back above the 1.5% level at 1.5024%.

The 30 year yield is at 2.2%, up 1.7 basis points.

Spot gold is trading down $-6.08 or -0.32% at 1860.13.
The price of bitcoin is up $147 or 0.37% at $39,994

Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose