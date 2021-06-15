US stocks trade to new session lows
Technical Analysis
S&P and NASDAQ rotate lower after closing at all-time highs yesterdayThe US stock indices are tilting to new session lows. Recall yesterday, both the S&P index and NASDAQ index closed at record highs. The S&P index reached a new intraday high at 4257.16 today.
A snapshot currently shows:
- S&P index -8.66 points or -0.20% at 4246.70. The low reach 4245.27
- NASDAQ index -73.4 points or -0.52% at 14100.40. The low reached 14098.65
- Dow industrial average is down 132 points or -0.38% at 34262. It's low price reached 34246.41
US rates are moving higher with the 10 year now up 0.8 basis points and back above the 1.5% level at 1.5024%.
The 30 year yield is at 2.2%, up 1.7 basis points.
Spot gold is trading down $-6.08 or -0.32% at 1860.13.
The price of bitcoin is up $147 or 0.37% at $39,994