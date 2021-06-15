US stocks trade to new session lows

A snapshot currently shows:

S&P index -8.66 points or -0.20% at 4246.70. The low reach 4245.27



NASDAQ index -73.4 points or -0.52% at 14100.40. The low reached 14098.65



Dow industrial average is down 132 points or -0.38% at 34262. It's low price reached 34246.41



US rates are moving higher with the 10 year now up 0.8 basis points and back above the 1.5% level at 1.5024%.







The 30 year yield is at 2.2%, up 1.7 basis points.







Spot gold is trading down $-6.08 or -0.32% at 1860.13.



The price of bitcoin is up $147 or 0.37% at $39,994





