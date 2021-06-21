US stocks trading mixed at the NY open

Nasdaq lower. Dow and S&P higher

The NASDAQ stocks are moving lower in early New York trading as Kaplan and Bullard are to start their economic Outlook discussion. Bullard turned more hawkish on Friday. Kaplan has already been one of more hawkish Fed members.





A snapshot of the market currently shows:



S&P index up 11.66 points or 0.28% at 4178.11



NASDAQ index -25.12 points or -0.18% at 14005.26



Dow +179.34 points or 0.54% at 33469.42 In the US debt market, yields are higher with the 30 year leading the way:



2 year 0.266%, +1.2 basis point



5 year 0.907%, +3.2 basis point



10 year 1.466%, +2.8 basis points



30 year 2.062%, +5.2 basis point







In the forex, the GBP is the strongest of the majors now, while the JPY is the weakest (followed close the by the USD).