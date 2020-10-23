USD moves higher ahead of the Presidential election debate. Watch LIVE here.

Dollar only lower vs the JPY.

The USD has moved higher ahead of the Presidential election debate which will begin in about 15 minutes from now from Nashville, Tennessee.













Looking at the pip change chart below, the EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCHF, USDCAD, AUDUSD are trading at dollar high levels.





Is the flight into the safety of the USD and JPY anticipating another mess of a debate? We will see.





S&P e-mini futures are down marginally ahead of the debate (-0.08%)

Spot golf is not really reacting to the higher dollar. It is only down -$0.48 or -0.03% at $1903.62.





You can watch the debate HERE (just putting NBC up as they are moderating the debate).







