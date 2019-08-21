USD/CAD bounces off support on hot CPI report

Technical Analysis

Author: Adam Button | usdcad

USD/CAD falls to 1.3250

Surprisingly strong Canadian inflation sent USD/CAD lower by 40 pips initially in a fall to a low of 1.3256 from 1.3294 beforehand.

The lows held on support from Friday and Monday, where 1.3250 held.
USD/CAD falls to 1.3250

There is a sense of wait-and-see in the Canadian economy because it's been week since we heard anything meaningful from the Bank of Canada and they have a well-earned reputation for being a central bank that's unpredictable. The next BOC meeting is Sept 4 and the blackout starts Tuesday.

Before then, we will get one more piece of top-tier economic data with the June retail sales report due on Thursday.

ForexLive
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose