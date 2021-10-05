How far can USD/CAD fall if oil prices continue to rise

Technical Analysis

Author: Adam Button | usdcad

USD/CAD breaks the weekly low

USD/CAD cut through yesterday's low to the worst levels since September 7.

The Canadian dollar is getting a big tailwind from rising energy and commodity prices. The US dollar is also under some modest intraday pressure as equities rebound.

For USD/CAD, there isn't much standing in the way of a fall to 1.25. If you believe in the current breakout in oil prices, it can go much lower.
USDCAD daily
I see some minor support being challenged now but on a break of 1.25 that will give way and so will the series of higher lows.

That would tee up a big head-and-shoulders pattern with an initial target just below 1.20.
