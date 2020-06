Moves below a swing area at 1.3499-1.35098

The USDCAD has moved toward it's 200 day MA at 1.3480. The move comes after breaking below a swing area at 1.3499 to 1.35098 (yellow area and red numbered circles). The pris has been finding support in that area since breaking above on June 11.





If the sellers are to keep control, and make a run to (through?) the 200 day MA, staying below the swing area is needed.