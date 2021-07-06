USD/CAD threatens the post-Fed high

USD/CAD soars after the ISM data





The US dollar is catching a big bid to start the quarter as it breaks last week's high and is now threatening the post-FOMC high at 1.2487.





I expect that will be solid resistance for the time being but if oil comes unglued or risk assets take a real beating, it could break. The drop in yields today is suggesting a flight to safety but it's dollar negative once there is some calm.





Notably, AUD and NZD are roughly flat today while USD/CAD has shot 125 pips higher and 170 pips from the session lows just a few hours ago.

