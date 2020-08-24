USD/CAD tops Friday's high as the gains continue

Flows responsible





Around the 25th of the month, we usually get Canadian oil settlement flows and that could be giving the loonie an extra jolt today. Earlier there was a tailwind from falling oil prices but that's disappeared with crude up 27-cents to $42.60.







With the 60-pip gain today, the 1.3135 level is looking more like a double bottom but it will still take a rise above Thursday's high of 1.32244 to confirm it. If so (especially with a close above there), the measured target would be 1.3360 and a challenge of the Aug 6 high just below 1.3400 can't be ruled out.





